http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.88 Change: -0.08
R/$ = 14.13 Change: -0.04
Au 1297.30 $/oz Change: 7.19
Pt 911.36 $/oz Change: 10.87
 
Home / Sector News / Rare-Earth Minerals← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Lynas seeks clarity on PM comments

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Lynas seeks clarity on PM comments

8th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Lynas on Monday said that it would seek clarification from the Malaysian government over comments made by Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad over the company’s continuation of operations.

Mohamad over the weekend noted that the Malaysian government had imposed an ‘extra condition’ on Lynas to remove waste, noting that the ‘waste’ could not go to Australia.

Advertisement

“So what we have done is we have opened up the business to other people, and there are other companies willing to buy up or somehow, or other acquire Lynas, they have given us a promise that in future before sending the raw material to Lynas, they will clean it up first, they will crack it and decontaminate it in some way with regard to radioactivity, so that when the raw material comes here, the volume is less and the waste from that raw material is not dangerous to anybody,” the Prime Minister said.

The Atomic Energy Licensing Board has previously issued Lynas with two new pre-conditions for its license renewal relating to the management of two residues produced by the Malaysian operation.

Advertisement

While the company has developed an action plan for one of the residues, it has appealed the condition related to the second.

Lynas on Monday noted that the company has, for some months, been developing detailed plans to grow with the market and deliver long-term shareholder value, while assisting to mitigate the risk from any regulatory changes in Malaysia.

“We see value in operating alternative cracking and leaching processing close to our resource. We will provide a further update on our plans and progress in the coming weeks,” the company said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.375 1.084s - 269pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close