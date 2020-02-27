https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.68 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 15.30 Change: 0.01
Au 1652.08 $/oz Change: -0.37
Pt 924.35 $/oz Change: -9.34
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Lynas gets three-year license extension

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Lynas gets three-year license extension

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

27th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Rare earths miner Lynas has received a new three-year operating license for its Malaysian operation, giving the company leave to operate until March 2023.

The new operating license was subject to a number of conditions, including Lynas beginning the process to develop a permanent disposal facility (PDF) within the first year from the date of the license approval, and the company submitting a work development plan for the construction of the PDF and report its development status as determined by the Malaysian Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB).

Advertisement

Furthermore, Lynas will have to ensure that its cracking and leaching plant outside of Malaysia is in operation before July 2023, after which time the company would not be allowed to import raw materials containing naturally occurring radioactive material into Malaysia.

Additional, the financial deposit from Lynas continue to be held for compliance with the relevant license conditions.

Advertisement

Lynas MD and CEO Amanda Lacaze on Thursday thanked the AELB for its decision to renew the operating license.

“We reaffirm the company’s commitment to our people, 97% of whom are Malaysian, and to contributing to Malaysia’s shared prosperity vision 2030.

“Over the past eight years, we have demonstrated that our operations are safe and that we are an excellent foreign direct investor. We have created over 1 000 direct jobs, 90% of which are skilled ore semi-skilled, and we spend over RM600-million in the local economy each year,” Lacaze pointed out.


She also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to develop a new cracking and leaching facility in Western Australia, where rare earth concentrate from the Mt Weld operation would be upgraded.


The plant is expected to be operational by early 2023, and will employ some 200 staff during its operations.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.24 1.001s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close