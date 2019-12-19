https://www.miningweekly.com
Lynas cracking plant get govt backing

19th December 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian government has awarded rare earths miner Lynas Lead Agency status for its planned processing plant in Kalgoorlie.

Lynas recently selected Kalgoorlie as the location for its new cracking and leaching plant, which will form part of its 2025 growth plans, with the Malaysian government earlier this year also renewing the company’s operating license in Malaysia on the condition that its cracking and leaching operations in that country be closed down within the next four years.

The Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation is the state government’s lead agency for major resources, industry and infrastructure proposals, and as lead agency will provide Lynas with project advice as well as assistance with managing and coordinating approvals within the project’s timeframes.

“We are delighted that our new plant in Kalgoorlie ahs been awarded Lead Agency status by the Western Australian government This is recognition of the strategic importance of the new plant to the state’s critical minerals industry, and to economic growth and job creation in regional Western Australia,” said Lynas MD and CEO Amanda Lacaze.

“The plant is expected to be operational by early 2023 and will undertake first stage processing of rare earth concentrates from Lynas’ Mt Weld mine, which is also in Western Australia.

The plant will employ some 500 staff during construction and some 200 staff during operations.

