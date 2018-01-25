http://www.miningweekly.com
Lydian International gains cyanide permit for Amulsar

Lydian International gains cyanide permit for Amulsar

25th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) - Lydian Armernia, the local subsidiary of Canadian project developer Lydian International has received a certificate of compliance with the International Cyanide Management Code (ICMC) for its Amulsar gold project, in Armenia.

The International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI) administers the ICMC, which is a voluntary industry programme for companies involved in producing gold and/or silver using cyanide and companies producing and transporting cyanide.

Lydian said Amulsar is the first project, worldwide, to receive pre-operational certification since revisions to the Code were published in 2016 - following amendments to the code, and the introduction of more stringent auditor guidance protocols. Lydian's Amulsar project is the fifth operation, since the inception of the code, to become pre-operationally certified. The Amulsar project will be the first in Armenia to be certified and comply with the ICMC.

A detailed audit findings report, prepared by an independent professional third-party auditor, who evaluated the Amulsar gold mine against the ICMI's pre-operational verification protocol, was submitted to the ICMI in November of 2017.

The Amulsar mine has been conditionally certified and must be audited within one year of its first receipt of cyanide to evaluate its operational compliance with the Cyanide Code. The Amulsar mine must be re-audited every three years thereafter to evaluate continuing compliance with the Cyanide Code.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

