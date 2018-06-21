Lungu refuses to fire Minister following Zambian mining tragedy

JOHANNESBURG – Zambian President and leader of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party Edgar Lungu, has turned a deaf ear to calls for the Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa to be fired following Wednesday’s mining tragedy when at least ten miners were buried alive after the collapse of a mine dump in Zambia's second-largest city and copperbelt mining hub Kitwe.

The Zambian Observer reported on Thursday that just a day prior to the tragedy, Musukwa had declared the infamous black mountain safe.

