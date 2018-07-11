http://www.miningweekly.com
Au 1250.55 $/oz Change: -6.06
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -5.63
 
Home / Americas Home
Lulo delivers 114ct diamond for Lucapa

11th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond Company has recovered a 114 ct diamond at its Lulo project, in Angola.

The company on Wednesday said that the stone was recovered from alluvial Mining Block 6, and is the eleventh diamond over 100 carats recovered to date, and the third so far in 2018.

The Lulo mine in May also delivered a 46 ct gem-quality pink diamond.

Meanwhile, Lucapa in June recovered an 89 ct yellow diamond from the current bulk sampling programme at its Mothae project, in Lesotho, in addition to the 25 ct yellow diamond recovered in May.

