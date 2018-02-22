Lucara's FY2017 profit dips 8% on lower sales

http://www.miningweekly.com
22nd February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Southern Africa-focused miner Lucara Diamond Corp has reported an 8% drop in full-year profit as lower production and fewer 'special' sales weighed on the bottom line.

The Vancouver-based miner, which operates its flagship Karowe mine, in Africa's top mining jurisdiction Botswana, to $65.1-million, or $0.17 a share, down from 2016 earnings of $70.7-million, or $0.19 a share.

Lucara said revenue for 2017 fell 25% to $220.8-million, as the volume of rough stones sold fell 27% to 260 526 ct. The average realised price diamonds sold rose 3% year-on-year to $847/ct, which was boosted by the sale of the 1 109 ct Lesedi la Rona, which was sold to Graff Diamonds for $53-million earlier in 2017. In 2016, Lucara's revenues were bolstered by selling the 813-carat Constellation diamond for $63.1-million.

The company reported an average price of $31 005/ct from selling 1 766 ct worth of special diamonds of such specials, which are classified as single diamonds larger than 10.8 ct. In 2016, the exceptional stone sales resulted in an average price of $34 301/ct, from the sale of 2 624 ct.

Lucara reported full-year 2017 output of 249 767 ct, which was lower than expected, after the company's mining contractor experienced reduced availability of mining equipment, which prompted the operation to shift to lower-grade stockpiles. Lucara said it transitioned to a new processing contractor in the fourth quarter.

The company, which has an equity listing on the TSX, guided for another year of lower output and revenues. The Karowe operation is expected to produce between 270 000 ct and 290 000 ct of rough, resulting a lowered revenue outlook ranging between $170-million and $200-million.

Further, the miner allocated a budget of up to $3-million to complete a prefeasibility-level study of the Karowe AK06 underground development, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Lucara's TSX-listed equity fell as much as 6.38% on Wednesday, the day following the results release, to close at C$2.20 a share - two cents above the stock's 52-week low range. The stock had crimped nearly 22% in value since the star of the year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

Related Articles

