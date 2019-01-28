Lucara recovers 240 ct diamond at Karowe

Lucara Diamond Corporation's Karowe mine, in Botswana, has yielded another significant find – a 240 ct top white gem diamond.

It will be shown alongside the 127 ct, top white gem diamond recovered earlier this year, together with other exceptional diamonds recently recovered from Karowe at Lucara's upcoming diamond tender that will close on March 7.

"This . . . diamond was mined from the M/PK(S) unit within the South Lobe, providing continuing confirmation that large, high-quality gem diamonds are recovered throughout the kimberlite, in all lobes and phases on a regular basis.

"As Karowe enters its seventh full year of production, the regular recovery of specials – diamonds weighing more than 10.8 ct – continues unabated and in line with expectations," Lucara CEO Eira Thomas commented in a release issued on Monday.

Since mining began at Karowe in July 2012, 54 diamonds in excess of 200 ct have been recovered, including 12 diamonds larger than 300 ct in size. This includes the 1 109 ct Lesedi la Rona, which sold for $53-million, and the 813 ct Constellation, which sold for $63.1-million.

Lucara has sold 180 diamonds for more than $1-million each, while ten diamonds have sold for more than $10-million each.