Lucara appoints new MD for Botswana subsidiary

2nd May 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diamond miner Lucara Diamond Corporation on Tuesday announced that its Botswana subsidiary Boteti Mining’s CFO and director, Naseem Lahri, has been promoted to Boteti Mining MD.

Lahri has served as Boteti Mining’s CFO since 2013 and is a professional accountant with a master’s degree in strategic management. She has more than 17 years’ experience in the mining industry, which includes ten years at senior management level corporate finance for Debswana.

As MD, Lahri’s duties will include overseeing all apsects of the business and she will be working closely with Boteti Mining GM Johane Mchive to help drive improved performance at the Karowe diamond mine, in Botswana.

Lucara CEO Eira Thomas noted that Lahri is the first woman, and also the first Motswana woman, to serve in this capacity for a diamond mining company in Botswana.

“Naseem combines the skills, experience and depth of knowledge to ably lead our business interests in Botswana, and I am confident that under her stewardship, the maximum, long-term value of our Karowe diamond mine will be realised, to the benefit of all stakeholders," she said.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

