Lucara appoints new corporate development VP

14th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Ayesha Hira has been appointed VP corporate development and strategy at Vancouver-based diamond miner Lucara.   

She will also be integral in assisting the CEO with corporate communications and shareholder relations.

“Hira is ideally suited to leading an assessment of potential growth opportunities for Lucara going forward. She will also play an important role in strengthening our approach to corporate communications and shareholder relations for both Lucara and [sales platform] Clara [Diamond Solutions],” CEO Eira Thomas said in a statement.

Lucara operates the Karowe diamond mine, in Botswana.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

