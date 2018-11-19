Lucapa sells more diamonds from Lulo

http://www.miningweekly.com
19th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diamond miner Lucapa Diamond Company has generated a further $4.2-million in sales revenue following the sale of 3 411 ct from its Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.

The company told shareholders that the parcel of diamonds achieved an average price per carat of $1 220, bringing the total year-to-date sales of Lulo diamonds to $24.5-million at an average price per carat of $1 353.

Lucapa said on Monday that the latest sale excluded a select parcel of seven large and premium-value Lulo diamonds, which have not been presented for sale.

