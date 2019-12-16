Lucapa reports more diamond sale revenue

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diamond miner Lucapa has generated a further A$9.3-million in revenues following its latest diamond tender.



The Africa-focused miner on Monday said that 3 274 ct of diamonds from its Lulo mine, in Angola, was sold for gross proceeds of A$5-million, representing an average price per carat of A$1 517.

A further 6 617 ct of diamonds from the Mothae mine, in Lesotho, was also sold to raise a further A$4.3-million, representing an average price per carat of A$662.

Total diamond sales from both Lulo and Mothae generated A$79-million in revenues during 2019.

Lucapa on Monday said that the 220 ct Mothae diamond recovered in November this year had bee withheld from the latest tender, and is being considered for cutting and polisihing, along with the 46 ct Lulo pink recovered in October.