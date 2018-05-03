Lucapa recovers largest coloured diamond from Lulo

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Lucapa Diamonds has recovered a large 46 ct gem-quality pink diamond from its Lulo mine, in Angola.

This is the largest coloured diamond recovered to date from the mine, eclipsing the 43 ct yellow diamond recovered in January and the 39 ct pink diamond recovered in September 2016.

Advertisement



The 46 ct diamond was recovered from new Mining Block 4, which is an area planned for resource delineation in 2018 to be included in the alluvial Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource update.

The frequent recovery of large and premium-value diamonds from new areas along the Cacuilo river valley continues to illustrate the uniqueness and potential of the Lulo diamond concession, states Lucapa.

Advertisement



Lucapa has already recovered ten diamonds larger than 100 ct at Lulo, including Angola’s two biggest recorded white Type Ila gems, which weigh 404 ct and 227 ct.