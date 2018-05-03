http://www.miningweekly.com
Johannesburg|Diamonds|Lucapa|Mining|Angola|Lulo Mine|Cacuilo River
Lucapa recovers largest coloured diamond from Lulo

Lucapa recovers largest coloured diamond from Lulo

Lucapa Diamonds' 46 carat pink diamond recovered from the Lulo project in Angola

3rd May 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Lucapa Diamonds has recovered a large 46 ct gem-quality pink diamond from its Lulo mine, in Angola.

This is the largest coloured diamond recovered to date from the mine, eclipsing the 43 ct yellow diamond recovered in January and the 39 ct pink diamond recovered in September 2016.

The 46 ct diamond was recovered from new Mining Block 4, which is an area planned for resource delineation in 2018 to be included in the alluvial Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource update.

The frequent recovery of large and premium-value diamonds from new areas along the Cacuilo river valley continues to illustrate the uniqueness and potential of the Lulo diamond concession, states Lucapa.

Lucapa has already recovered ten diamonds larger than 100 ct at Lulo, including Angola’s two biggest recorded white Type Ila gems, which weigh 404 ct and 227 ct.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

