Lucapa, partners sell another $2m of Lulo diamonds

18th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Font size: -+

ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond Company and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes (Endiama) and Rosas & Petalas have completed a further sale of 1 782 ct of alluvial diamonds from the Lulo project, in Angola.

The parcel achieved gross sale proceeds of $2-million, or A$2.7-million, representing an average price of $1 150/ct, or A$1 530/ct.

The sale excluded a number of large white special diamonds, as well as one coloured special diamond, that were held for a future sale.

The sale took gross proceeds from Lulo diamond sales for the first half of this year, to date, to $15.9-million, or A$20.2-million, at an average price of $1 642/ct or A$2 093/ct.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

