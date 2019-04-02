Lucapa finds 55ct diamond at Mothae

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Africa-focused Lucapa Diamond Company has recovered its fifth diamond larger than 50 ct from the Mothae operation, in Lesotho, since commercial production started in January.
The recovery of the top-colour 55 ct stone was recovered only shortly after the recovery of a 128 ct diamond from Lucapa’s Lulo alluvial operation, in Angola, earlier this year.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here