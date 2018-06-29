Lonmin sells Petrozim stake

Platinum miner Lonmin has entered into an agreement to sell its 50% interest in Petrozim Line to the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe for $14.75-million.
This is in line with its strategy of selling noncore assets.
Petrozim, which is incorporated in Zimbabwe, owns and operates the Feruka to Harare fuel pipeline and currently holds the sole and exclusive right to transport all petroleum products imported into Zimbabwe through the pipeline.
