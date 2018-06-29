http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1254.00 $/oz Change: 4.14
Pt 853.00 $/oz Change: -0.81
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Lonmin|National Oil Infrastructure Company|Petroleum|Petrozim Line|Platinum|transport|Zimbabwe|Petroleum Products|Products|Infrastructure
Petroleum|Platinum|transport||Products|Infrastructure
lonmin|national-oil-infrastructure-company|petroleum|petrozim-line|platinum|transport|zimbabwe|petroleum-products|products|infrastructure
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Lonmin sells Petrozim stake

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Lonmin sells Petrozim stake

29th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Platinum miner Lonmin has entered into an agreement to sell its 50% interest in Petrozim Line to the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe for $14.75-million.

This is in line with its strategy of selling noncore assets.

Advertisement

Petrozim, which is incorporated in Zimbabwe, owns and operates the Feruka to Harare fuel pipeline and currently holds the sole and exclusive right to transport all petroleum products imported into Zimbabwe through the pipeline.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.147 1.042s - 256pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close