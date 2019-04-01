Lonmin paid $16.78m in taxes, royalties during 2018 financial year

LSE- and JSE-listed Lonmin made $16.78-million in payments to the UK, South African and Kenyan governments during the financial year ended September 30, 2018.

The group on Monday disclosed that this comprised $9.73-million in taxes and $7.06-million in royalties.

Advertisement



Payments to the South African government totalled $7.73-million, and comprised $672 000 in taxes and $7.06-million in royalties.

The South African government payments were in respect of Messina Platinum Mines, Akanani Mining, Western Platinum, Eastern Platinum and the Pandora joint venture.

Advertisement



A further tax payment of $7.3-million was paid to the UK government and a tax payment of $1.76-million to the Kenyan government in respect of the Afriore project.