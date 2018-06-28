http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1249.75 $/oz Change: -8.65
Pt 852.00 $/oz Change: -11.82
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
London|Moscow|Abramovich|Aluminium|Crispian|Financial|High Court|Norilsk Nickel|RUSAL|Brazil|China|United Kingdom|United States|Aluminium Giant|Aluminium Producer|Nickel Producer|Palladium Producer|Oleg Deripaska|Roman Abramovich|Stephen Phillips|Vladimir Potanin
|Aluminium|Financial||||
london|moscow|abramovich|aluminium|crispian|financial|high-court-company|norilsk-nickel|rusal|brazil|china|united-kingdom|united-states|aluminium-giant|aluminium-producer|nickel-producer|palladium-producer|oleg-deripaska|roman-abramovich|stephen-phillips|vladimir-potanin
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

London court backs Deripaska in battle of Russian tycoons

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

London court backs Deripaska in battle of Russian tycoons

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Oleg Deripaska

28th June 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON/MOSCOW – Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska got a boost on Wednesday in a long-running battle for control of Norilsk Nickel when a high court judge ruled fellow investor Roman Abramovich did not have the right to sell shares in the miner to a third businessman.

Deripaska, who controls aluminium giant Rusal, wants to stop Abramovich from selling Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) shares to Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, saying that would violate a 2012 shareholder agreement.

Advertisement

At London's High Court, Judge Stephen Phillips ruled such a sale by Abramovich, the owner of England's Chelsea soccer club, breached the terms of that shareholder pact.

He found Abramovich's company Crispian "was and is precluded under the framework agreement from disposing of shares".

Advertisement

The judge added the court was adjourned pending applications, including for permission to appeal.

Potanin said in March he purchased a 2% stake in Nornickel from Abramovich for about $800-million.

The deal increased Potanin's holding in the miner to 32.9%, but the court said previously the sale could be reversed if the London court ruled in favour of Rusal.

"Rusal is pleased with today's London court ruling. This completely vindicates Rusal's decision to challenge the notice," Rusal said.

Interros, which manages Potanin's assets, declined to comment. A spokesman for Abramovich was not immediately available for comment.

Rusal, which has been hit by US sanctions since April, holds a 27.8% stake in Nornickel. Nornickel competes with Brazil's Vale for the rank of the world's top nickel producer and is also the world's largest palladium producer.

Deripaska and Potanin have periodically been at loggerheads since Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, bought a stake in Nornickel just before the 2008 global financial crash.

Abramovich stepped in as a "white knight" minority shareholder in 2012 to act as a buffer between Potanin and Deripaska.

Deripaska made his first public appearance since being made a target of U.S. sanctions to give evidence to the hearings in May that preceded Wednesday's judgment.

The judge has yet to detail his reasons, which he said would be published "at a later date".

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.183 2.33s - 257pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close