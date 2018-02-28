Lithium Australia buys lithium-ion cathode company

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Lithium Australia has received acceptances for 99.7% of the Very Small Particle Company’s (VSPC’s) issued capital.

VSPC is an advanced cathode production technology for lithium-ion batteries and can precisely control the particle size and chemistry of cathode powders, using patented technology to generate the initial particle directly from solution.

“The VSPC acquisition elevates Lithium Australia's role as a processor of primary materials to that of a sustainable producer of lithium-ion battery components,” Lithium Australia MD Adrian Griffin said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the addition of VSPC to Lithium Australia's technology base not only provided it with exposure to the most profitable process step in the battery production cycle, but also closed the loop of the energy-metal cycle by enabling the rebirth of used materials in the form of new battery cathode powders.

VSPC owns a pilot plant that incorporates cathode powder production as well as battery production and testing.

Lithium Australia will expedite recommissioning of that plant, with a view to providing a range of cathode materials for assessment by major battery manufacturers.

Currently, Lithium Australia is recruiting the staff required to undertake this task, and is negotiating a range of technical service agreements to provide the support necessary to ensure success.