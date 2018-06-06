http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1295.24 $/oz Change: 3.51
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 6.98
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Lion One secures funding for gold project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Lion One secures funding for gold project

6th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Tuvatu gold project, in Fiji, is poised for development after project developer Lion One Metals secured a $40-million finance facility with Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering and mining and smelting group Baiyin.

Lion One will engage Sinosteel as the project engineering, procurement and construction contractor, and Baiyin as the offtake partner.

Advertisement

The facility will have a five-year term and a yearly interest rate of 7.5%, and will have a net smelter return royalty of 2.25% on the first 350 000 oz of gold produced at Tuvatu.

Lion One will have the option to increase the principal of the facility by $10-million with the same interest rate, repayment schedule, security and pro-rata royalty as the facility.

Advertisement

The ASX- and TSX-listed company will also have the right to obtain a new facility of up to $10-million freely, provided it is not secured against the facility security.

The Tuvatu project is fully permitted for operations to start and is advancing as a near-term production opportunity with district-scale exploration upside.

The project is expected to comprise an underground mining operation producing 352 931 oz of gold over a seven-year period and at cash costs of $567/oz.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.44 1.094s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close