Limpopo roads agency seeks funding from mining sector

Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) will, on February 16, host a stakeholder engagement and fundraising session with the mining industry in the Sekhukhune district municipality.

The session is aimed at building cofunding relationships between RAL, the mines and local communities, RAL CEO Maselaganye Matji explains.

The agency is targeting partnerships with the private sector which benefits from the Limpopo provincial road infrastructure network to help augment its constrained budgetary and financial resources for the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of its roads.

RAL's network comprises 5 947 km of tarred roads and about 14 286 km of dirt or gravel roads.

Since adopting this strategic partnership approach, RAL has raised more than R380-million and continues to secure more partnerships.

It is aiming to raise R100-million for the current financial year.