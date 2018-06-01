Leonora plant placed under care and maintenance

http://www.miningweekly.com
1st June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Kin Mining has placed the Cardinia processing plant, at its Leonora gold project in Western Australia, under care and maintenance, after suspending construction in early May.

The company noted that the equipment that started manufacturing or refurbishment was being completed and will be delivered to site and stored over the next month.

Meanwhile, site based development work will continue in the short-term, with crews operating out of the Cardinia site facilities, while Kin’s geology and exploration teams will also continue exploration work across all project areas.

Kin in May announced the suspension of construction activities at Leonora, after a preliminary review confirmed cost blow-outs at the processing plant. The company was now conducting additional testwork, engineering design scheduling and cost estimates in the hopes of restarting construction.

Once operational, Leonora will produce 372 000 oz of gold in its seven-year operating life, averaging 55 000 oz/y.

