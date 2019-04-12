Lemur invites EPCTC contractors to tender for Imaloto project

Aim-listed Bushveld Minerals’ subsidiary Lemur Holdings has put out an invitation for expressions of interest for the engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning (EPCTC) of some parts of the company’s Imaloto power project, in Madagascar.

The company urged interested contractors to provide information demonstrating their relevant experience to undertake the EPCTC of 138 kV, single-circuit transmission lines and substations and associated equipment.

Imaloto is an integrated thermal coal mining and independent power producer project.

Interested parties should have at least 15 years’ relevant experience as an engineering, procurement and construction contractor of transmission lines and substations, with successful delivery of at least five similar assignments and preferably three outside of their country of origin.

Applicants also need to be financially able to carry out the works and arrange for additional funding that is required to support the project, as well as have arrangements with suppliers in place to deliver all aspects of the works.

Contractors are urged to send their final submissions to info@lemurresources.com before April 24.