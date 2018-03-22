http://www.miningweekly.com
Legacy reports 157% increase at Blue Peter

Legacy reports 157% increase at Blue Peter

22nd March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Legacy Iron Ore has reported a 157% increase in the inferred resource at the Blue Peter deposit, located within the Mt Celia project, in Western Australia.

The Blue Peter project is estimated to host some 51 100 oz, while the total inferred resource at Mt Celia now stands at 184 100 oz.

Legacy told shareholders that an initial scoping study would start within the next few weeks to investigate the potential for mining at the Mt Celia project.

There were also several other exploration targets present in the project, which would require further work, with Legacy planning to drill test some of the priority targets in the next few weeks.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

