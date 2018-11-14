Leagold to restart RDM ahead of plan

The water storage facilities at the RDM mine have reached sufficient levels to restart operations, Latin America-focused Leagold said on Tuesday, announcing a planned restart date of November 20.

This is about two weeks ahead of the previously anticipated schedule, CEO Neil Woodyer reported.

“We are now implementing a phased restart of RDM using the existing diesel gensets, and will transition to the national grid during the commissioning of the new power line that is expected in late December. As the water in the reservoir builds up over the rainy season (typically November through March), and as RDM continues to implement water use reduction programmes, RDM is expected to be well positioned for stable and continuous operations in 2019,” he commented.

Operations at the Brazil-based mine were shut down in early October, owing to regional drought conditions.