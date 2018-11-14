http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.23 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 14.40 Change: 0.06
Au 1200.00 $/oz Change: -1.66
Pt 833.50 $/oz Change: -13.99
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Leagold to restart RDM ahead of plan

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Leagold to restart RDM ahead of plan

14th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The water storage facilities at the RDM mine have reached sufficient levels to restart operations, Latin America-focused Leagold said on Tuesday, announcing a planned restart date of November 20.

This is about two weeks ahead of the previously anticipated schedule, CEO Neil Woodyer reported.

Advertisement

“We are now implementing a phased restart of RDM using the existing diesel gensets, and will transition to the national grid during the commissioning of the new power line that is expected in late December. As the water in the reservoir builds up over the rainy season (typically November through March), and as RDM continues to implement water use reduction programmes, RDM is expected to be well positioned for stable and continuous operations in 2019,” he commented.

Operations at the Brazil-based mine were shut down in early October, owing to regional drought conditions.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.4 1.128s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close