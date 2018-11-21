Leagold restarts RDM

http://www.miningweekly.com
21st November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

The RDM mine in Brazil has restarted, with the processing facility on Tuesday operating at its normal 7 000 t/d rate.

The confirmation of the successful restart comes after Leagold said last week that it was recalling its workforce following the build-up of sufficient water volumes to support operations at the mine.

Regional drought conditions led to an unscheduled shutdown in early October.

Leagold is listed on the TSX and also trades on the OTCQX market.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

