Leading Edge CEO resigns

Vancouver-based Leading Edge Materials president and CEO Blair Way has resigned with effect from January 31, the company announced on Wednesday.

He is being replaced by Mark Saxon, a director, on an interim basis.

Leading Edge is advancing the Woxna graphite business in Sweden, which entails a dormant mine.

"We thank Blair for his hard work and commitment over the last five years and wish him well for the future. We appreciate his ongoing input as we continue to progress the Woxna graphite project in Sweden,” commented chairperson Michael Hudson.