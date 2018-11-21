http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.00 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 14.05 Change: 0.05
Au 1223.00 $/oz Change: -1.77
Pt 844.50 $/oz Change: -7.36
 
Home / Sector News / Ferrous Metals / Ferrous Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Law Ministry advises against legislation changes to resume Goa iron-ore mining

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Law Ministry advises against legislation changes to resume Goa iron-ore mining

21st November 2018

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – India’s Law Ministry has opined that the government should not resort to legislative changes to bring closed iron-ore mines back into operation in the western coastal state of Goa.

The Law Ministry in a communication to counterparts in the Mines Ministry said that there was no “legislative cure” for the resumption of operations at about 88 iron-ore mines in Goa closed down by order of the Supreme Court in February this year, on grounds that the mine lease renewals by the Goa government were in violation of the Mines, Minerals Development and Regulation Act (MMDRA) 2015, which made the auction route mandatory for allocation of mining leases.

Advertisement

Instead, the Law Ministry has advised that the government should approach the apex court seeking a review of its earlier order closing down the mines.

It was reported by Mining Weekly Online that the federal government, at behest of the Goa government, was considering bringing in an ordinance to amend the MMDRA so that lease renewals by the latter without auction were made permissible under law with retrospective effect.

Advertisement

According to the Law Ministry, seeking advice from the Attorney General - the government’s highest law officer - was needless as any legislative changes would still be considered to be a violation of Section 8 of MMDRA if so challenged before the courts.

With legislative changes to bring Goa iron-ore mines back into operation seemingly being ruled out, this would put further pressures on the local government as its promise of the resumption of mining activities by December would not bear fruit, resulting in concomitant political fall-out with Indian national elections scheduled next year.

Already, MGP, a political party constituent in Goa’s coalition government has threatened to pull out of the government unless the government, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ensures that mines are brought back into operations by December 15, 2018 and more so since BJP too also in power in the federal government.

 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.328 1.971s - 570pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close