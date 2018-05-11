http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.66 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 12.29 Change: 0.01
Au 1322.97 $/oz Change: 11.19
Pt 927.00 $/oz Change: 12.28
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Perth|Alt Resources|Exploration|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|The JV|Zimbabwe|Mt Ida|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Exploration|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|||||
gold|perth|alt-resources|exploration|project|projects|resources|the-jv|zimbabwe|mt-ida|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Latitude completes Mt Ida sale

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Latitude completes Mt Ida sale

11th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Latitude Consolidated has completed the divestment of its Mt Ida gold project, in Western Australia, to fellow-listed Alt Resources.

The two companies in January struck a deal under which Alt would make an initial cash payment of A$400 000 within seven days of signing a heads of agreement, and issue A$750 000 in tradeable fully paid ordinary shares, with a voluntary escrow period of six months from the date of completion.

Advertisement

The issue of shares pursuant to the acquisition of the assets may be subject to shareholder approval.

Alt would also grant A$250 000 of options over fully paid ordinary shares, being 3.12-million options, with each option having an exercise price of 8c apiece and being exercisable for three years from date of issue.

Advertisement

Alt would also make a cash payment of A$600 000 to Latitude on or before April 30.

Latitude said on Friday that the company would maintain full interest in both the Gecko North and Levers Well gold projects, and would continue to pursue the exploration of these projects, as well as other exploration opportunities that had the potential to deliver shareholder value.

Meanwhile, Latitude’s purchase of a 70% interest in the Mbeta lithium project, in Zimbabwe, was continuing, with the company expecting to finalise the acquisition later this quarter.

Under the terms of the agreement, Latitude will pay the owner of the project $50 000 in cash on the signing of an agreement, as a non-refundable deposit. A further $50 000 will be payable on the registration of the transfer of the Mbeta claims into a joint venture (JV) vehicle.

Latitude would also issue the project owner, or its nominees, some six-million fully paid ordinary shares, within seven days of shareholder approval, while also financing all exploration by the JV up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

As part of the transaction, Latitude will raise A$3.45-million through the placement of 138-million shares, priced at 2.5c each. The placement will be undertaken in two tranches, with the first tranche to be conducted under the company’s existing placement capacity, and raising A$491 000.

The second tranche placement, which will raise A$2.95-million, will be subject to shareholder approval.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.414 1.097s - 614pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close