Latest tender nets $32.48m for Lucara

20th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Lucara Diamond Corp’s twelfth exceptional diamond tender has earned it $32.48-million, with one 327.48 ct diamond sold for $10.1-million, or about $30 900/ct.

The company, which operates the Karowe mine, in Botswana, put ten single diamonds, ranging in size from 40.4 ct to 472.37 ct, up for tender.

The diamonds sold for more than $1-million each, with the tender achieving an average price of $22 356/ct.

“Lucara is very pleased with the outcome of [the tender]. The quality of Karowe’s large diamonds continues to attract the attention of the world’s foremost manufacturers and diamantaires, with 29 companies attending the sale and eight individual companies winning lots,” comments CEO Eira Thomas.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

