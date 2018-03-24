Largo narrows FY2017 loss as record Q4 output, rising metal prices boost bottom line

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canadian vanadium producer Largo Resources has narrowed its full-year 2017 net loss to C$10.4-million, or $0.02 a share, as record quarterly production dovetailed into higher realised prices for its vanadium pentoxide product.

Largo has set a new monthly production record in December at its flagship Maracás Menchen vanadium mine, in Brazil’s Bahia state, after the plant performing 12.9% above its nameplate capacity.

Toronto-based Largo advised that the performance improvement is owing to the operating team's continued efforts to enhance efficiencies and improve output. December output totalled 903 t of vanadium pentoxide (V 2 O 5 ), surpassing the previous monthly record by 15 t when compared with the previous monthly record of 888 t set in August.

Largo has also achieved a new quarterly production record for the fourth quarter, producing 2 539 t of V 2 O 5 . This was 26 t higher than the previous production record of 2 513 t, set in the prior period. During the fourth quarter, the plant operated 5.8% above nameplate capacity.

Total production for 2017 was 9 297 t of V 2 O 5 , which represents about 96.5% of the plant’s nameplate capacity.

This translated to 56% higher revenues for the fourth quarter at C$49-million, which helped to more than double full-year revenues to C$167.7-million. Revenues for the fourth quarter exceeded direct mine and mill costs by $29.5-million, Largo advised, as the average price of V 2 O 5 came in at $8.13/lb.