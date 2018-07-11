Largo delivers solid Q2 production results

http://www.miningweekly.com
11th July 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Font size: -+

The Maracás Menchen mine has delivered solid production results for the second quarter, despite a nationwide truckers strike in Brazil that impacted on operations during May.

The mine’s June quarter production increased to 2 458 t of vanadium pentoxide (V2O5), a 13% improvement on the first quarter and 11% better than production a year earlier, Toronto-based Largo Resources reported this week.

The mine hit a new average daily production record of 29.4 t/d of V2O5 in June. Production was impacted during the country-wide truckers’ strike in May, but Largo president and CEO Mark Smith said that the team had used the downtime to complete maintenance across the plant.

Total concentrate production dipped by 2.9%, from 88 186 t in the second quarter of 2017, to 85 639 t in the quarter under review.

The Maracás Menchen mine, in Bahia state, is being expanded from 800 t/m of V2O5 to 1 000 t/m of V2O5.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

