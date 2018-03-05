Largo aims to expand market reach with new powder product capability

TORONTO (miningweekly.com) – Vanadium producer Largo Resources will qualify, produce and sell vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) powder to supplement its current V2O5 fused flake production.
The Toronto-headquartered company will explore the new product offering through its existing exclusive offtake partner Glencore International, which buys all the vanadium products from the company's Maracás Menchen mine, in Bahia state, Brazil.
V2O5 powder is required for critical chemical and catalyst applications. Largo advised that it is currently being qualified by major chemical and catalyst producers in Europe, North America and Asia.
Largo's V2O5 has been qualified or is being qualified at every producer of vanadium master alloys supplying the Western titanium industry and is currently supplying this market with significant quantities of V2O5 each month. Largo's V2O5 has also been qualified for use by vanadium redox flow battery developers and electrolyte producers in North America, Europe and China.
"Adding V2O5 powder production capability allows Largo to service another lucrative market segment in addition to the ferro-vanadium, vanadium master alloys and vanadium chemical (flake) sectors already being served. The inherent high purity of our vanadium enables Largo to effectively expand its production capabilities to include V2O5 powder," president and CEO Mark Smith stated.
During January, the Maracás Menchen mine produced 706 t of V2O5 and 645 t of V2O5 in February.
The lower output was mainly attributable to temporary maintenance performed on the cooler refractory system, which had now been completed. Production will return to nameplate capacity of about 800 t/m from March onwards, except for July, when the company is planning a seven-day shutdown to replace the refractory in the cooler and kiln.
The London Metal Bulletin price for V2O5 as at March 2, was trading in the range of $14/lb to $14.50/lb of V2O5, the high end of which is up more than 46% over December, when the price traded between $9.60/lb and $9.90/lb of V2O5.
