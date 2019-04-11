Laneway starts mining in Queensland

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining has started at the Agate Creek gold project, in North Queensland, following the grant of a mining lease over the Sherwood deposit.

ASX-listed Laneway Resources on Thursday told shareholders that the ore mined will be stockpiled at site, after which it will be transported to Maroon Gold’s processing plant for toll treatment.

Advertisement



Gold produced will be paid 60% to Laneway and 40% to Maroon, above 3.5 g/t gold head grade, with the initial 3.5 g/t produced to be retained by Maroon towards the processing costs for the first 100 000 t of ore.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here