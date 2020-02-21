La Mancha now a 35% shareholder of Altus Strategies

Luxembourg‐incorporated La Mancha has completed the acquisition of 124 229 389 shares of Aim- and TSX-V-listed Altus Strategies, with the private gold investor now holding a 35.4% shareholding in the Africa-focused project company.
La Mancha acquired the shares at C$0.09 each, for a total of C$11.2-million.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here