La Mancha now a 35% shareholder of Altus Strategies

Luxembourg‐incorporated La Mancha has completed the acquisition of 124 229 389 shares of Aim- and TSX-V-listed Altus Strategies, with the private gold investor now holding a 35.4% shareholding in the Africa-focused project company.

La Mancha acquired the shares at C$0.09 each, for a total of C$11.2-million.

