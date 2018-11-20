KV1 grade at BlueRock’s Kareevlei exceeds expectations

Aim-listed BlueRock Diamonds has recorded a grade of 4.51 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) at KV1 – one of five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes at its Kareevlei mine, near Kimberley, in South Africa.

It is currently mining from two pipes at Kareevlei – KV1 and KV2.

It has now processed the first Level 1 ore from KV1 totalling 20 500 t, resulting in grades of between 3.90 cpht and 5.11 cpht at an average grade of 4.51 cpht, exceeding the company's expectations.

The average grade in 2017 when mining exclusively from KV2 was 2.45 cpht. KV1 has an inferred grade of 6.3 cpht.

The company’s focus at Kareevlei following its recent fundraise is to materially step up and de-risk operations with a view to supplying a regular feed of undiluted, higher-grade kimberlite, said BlueRock CEO Adam Waugh in a statement on Tuesday.

“The ore we are recovering from KV1 is very encouraging in that it is a higher grade than we would have expected in this near surface, diluted material.

“It is pleasing that grades improved during the first half at KV2 and, with the early results from KV1, suggests a stronger profile for both pipes going forward.”