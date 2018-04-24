Kumba on track to meet FY guidance after stable Q1 performance

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Kumba Iron Ore says it is on track to meet its full-year production guidance of 30-million to 31-million tonnes of iron-ore, on the back of a stable performance in the quarter ended March 31.

Kumba’s production increased by 4% year-on-year to 10.86-million tonnes, driven by a 26% year-on-year increase in production at Kolomela to 3.5-million tonnes as a result of increased plant throughput.

Iron-ore production at the Sishen mine, however, decreased by 5% year-on-year to 7.3-million tonnes, as a result of lower dense media separation (DMS) plant production, owing to short-term mining feedstock constraints.

Waste stripping increased by 24% year-on-year to 42.2-million tonnes.

Production and waste stripping rates are expected to be maintained at the levels required to meet the full-year guidance.

Meanwhile, Kumba’s export sales decreased by 1% year-on-year to 9.95-million tonnes, while domestic sales increased by 6% to 885 000 t.