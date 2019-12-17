https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.01 Change: 0.15
R/$ = 14.36 Change: 0.17
Au 1477.14 $/oz Change: 2.12
Pt 931.34 $/oz Change: -1.29
 
Home / Sector News / Ferrous Metals / Ferrous Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Kogi secures fourth mining lease in Nigeria

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Kogi secures fourth mining lease in Nigeria

17th December 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Kogi Iron has been granted a fourth mining lease in Africa, after an approval by the Nigerian government.

The junior on Tuesday said that the latest approval delivered Kogi a contiguous total of 145 kmn2 over four mining leases and one exploration lease at its Agbaja Plateau cast steel project, in northern Nigeria.

Advertisement

Kogi is planning to mine leased local iron-ore deposits as a feedstock for its cast steel plant, to supply steel to manufacturing and product fabricators in both Nigeria and overseas.

The new minining lease grants Kogi the right to develop and operate a mine for a period of 25 years, and is renewable.

Advertisement

“The company has achieved another milestone towards becoming the first integrated steel producer in Nigeria as we move forward with this project of national significance. I am particularly pleased with the effectiveness of administration by our local team and government departments,” said Kogi MD David Turvey.

The developer has mandated UK advisory SD Capital and UK export finance specialist GKB Ventures to assess and secure debt funding for the project.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.271 0.985s - 271pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close