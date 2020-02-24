Kodal progresses mining licence application for Mali project

Mineral explorer and developer Kodal Minerals is making quick progress in its mining licence application for the Bougouni lithium project, in southern Mali.

Following the first technical meeting with the Direction Nationale de la Géologie et des Mines (DNGM) to review the application, the DNGM endorsed the project.

The next step in the application progress is for the company to attend a Ministerial Commission meeting. The session will be convened by the Ministry of Mines and representatives from various other Ministeries, including Finance.

The meeting will be called after formal reporting of the DNGM meeting is received by the Ministry of Mines.

Kodal CEO Bernard Aylward on Monday said the company had previously presented details of the Bougouni geology, resources and proposed mining development to the DNGM and had hosted several technical visits to the mine site.