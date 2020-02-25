Kirkland makes two new board appointments

Triple-listed Kirkland Lake has appointed Ingrid Hibbard and Peter Grosskopf to its board with immediate effect.

Hibbard has more than 30 years of experience spanning all facets of the mineral resources industry. She is currently the president, CEO and director of Pelangio Exploratio, a Canadian exploration company with properties in Canada and Ghana.

Hibbard also played a founding role advancing the Detour Lake mine property, which Kirkland bought earlier this year.

Grosskopf has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is currently CEO and a director at Sprott, a publicly listed alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments.