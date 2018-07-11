Kirkland Lake’s Yee joins Eldorado as finance chief

Gold and base metals producer Eldorado Gold has appointed Kirkland Lake’s Philip Yee as executive VP and CFO with effect from September this year.

Announcing the appointment on Tuesday, Eldorado president and CEO George Burns said Yee would strengthen the company’s leadership team. “Phil brings a wealth of experience to our leadership team and he understands the strategic needs required to deliver on our plan moving forward,” he said.

Yee will be responsible for overseeing Eldorado's financial strategy, planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, as well as its tax and treasury functions. He will also be responsible for leading the company's ongoing financing initiatives.

On Tuesday, Kirkland Lake said that it would start a search for a new CFO to succeed Yee upon his departure from the company in August.

Eldorado is chasing a gold production target of 600 000 oz/y by 2021. The TSX- and NYSE-listed company owns mines in Turkey, Greece, Romania, Canada and Brazil.