Kirkland Lake quarterly dividend up 50%

17th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

TSX-, NYSE- and ASX-listed Kirkland Lake announced on Tuesday a quarterly dividend that it 50% higher than its previous one.

The latest dividend payment of $0.06 a share would be paid on January 13.

In October, the gold miner paid a dividend of $0.04 a share.

Kirkland Lake operates in Canada and Australia, with production set to increase substantially to a range 950 000 oz to one-million ounces this year, from 723 701 oz in 2018.

Its production profile is anchored by two high-grade, low-cost operations, including the Macassa mine located in northern Ontario and the Fosterville mine located in the state of Victoria.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

