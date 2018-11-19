Kirkland appoints new CFO, VPs

http://www.miningweekly.com
19th November 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Font size: -+

TSX-, NYSE- and ASX-listed Kirkland Lake Gold has appointed David Soares CFO and Eric Kallio exploration senior VP, effective immediately.

The company on Monday in a statement also announced a number of internal management changes, including outgoing exploration VP for Australia John Landmark to human resources VP, effective January 1, and outgoing Canadian operations VP Pierre Rocque’s appointment as technical services VP.

Soares – a chartered accountant – has 15 years of finance and management experience at multinational mining companies namely Xstrata, Glencore and Barrick Gold.

Kallio is a registered geologist with more than 30 years’ experience working on exploration, underground and openpit mine planning, scoping and feasibility studies. He was previously exploration VP for Tahoe Resources and exploration VP for Lake Shore Gold.

Kirkland president and CEO Tony Makuch said that both Soares and Kallio were highly seasoned professionals that he expected to make significant contributions to the company’s progress as it worked towards achieving production of one-million ounces a year.

Kirkland currently produces between 655 000 oz/y and 670 000 oz/y of gold from mines in Canada and Australia.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

