https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.00 Change: 0.16
R/$ = 14.36 Change: 0.17
Au 1477.05 $/oz Change: 2.03
Pt 931.39 $/oz Change: -1.24
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Kinross signs $300m loan agreement for Mauritania mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Kinross signs $300m loan agreement for Mauritania mine

17th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Canada-based Kinross Gold has signed a definitive loan agreement for up to $300-million for its Tasiast operation, in Mauritania, with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and other lenders.

This is the IFC’s largest ever investment in Mauritania.

Advertisement

The agreement, which also includes Export Development Canada and the participation of ING Bank and Société Générale, underscores the attractive foreign investment climate in Mauritania, Kinross president and CEO Paul Rollinson said on Monday.

“Tasiast has continued to achieve strong results and has operationally outperformed since the completion of the initial expansion. We believe this agreement will contribute to the long-term success of Tasiast for the benefit of both Kinross and the people of Mauritania.”

Advertisement

Kinross in September announced a $150-million investment to incrementally expand the throughput capacity at Tasiast to 24 000 t/d. The Tasiast 24k project comes at a significantly lower capital cost than the previously contemplated 30 000 t/d Phase 2 expansion.

The eight-year loan, which is non-recourse to Kinross, matures in December 2027 and has a floating interest rate of London interbank offered rate plus 4.38%. The initial drawdown under the loan agreement is expected in early 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.251 1.026s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close