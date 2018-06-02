Kinross Gold celebrates 25-year TSX anniversary

Canada-based senior gold mining company Kinross Gold on Friday celebrated its twenty-fifth year as a listed company on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The senior gold miner, which has mines in the US, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana, started trading on the TSX on June 3, 1993.
On Friday, Kinross CEO Paul Rollison and chairperson John Oliver joined TMX Group president of capital formation and TSX Trust, Loui Anastasopoulos to open the market to celebrate the listing milestone.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
