Kingston takes 70% stake in Masima

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior Kingston Resources has increased its ownership in the 2.8-million-ounce Masima gold project, in Papua New Guinea, after completing its expenditure requirements.

Kingston has now increased its interest in the project from 49% to 70% with joint venture partner Pan Pacific Copper holding the remaining share.

“Completing this earn-in is a key milestone for the company and delivers real value for shareholders,” said Kingston MD Andrew Corbett.

“The JV is well advanced with the programme at the Masima gold project, and we have every confidence of delivering exploration success to both grow the current 2.8-million-ounce gold resource and to identify new regional targets,” Corbett said.