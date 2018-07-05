http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.01 Change: -0.07
R/$ = 13.70 Change: -0.02
Au 1251.79 $/oz Change: -6.24
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -1.04
 
Home / Sector News / Lithium← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Kingston sells lithium assets

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Kingston sells lithium assets

5th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Kingston Resources will divest of its Bynoe and Arunta lithium tenements in the Northern Territory, for A$1.8-million.

The sale of the lithium tenements comes shortly after Kingston sold its Mt Cattlin lithium tenements to fellow-listed Galaxy Resources for A$600 000 in cash and shares.

Advertisement

The company said on Thursday that the funds raised from these two transactions generated cash of around A$2.4-million, which will now be deployed to ongoing exploration and development of the 2.4-million-ounce Misima gold project, in Papua New Guinea, as well as on the Livingstone gold project, in Western Australia.

“The funds realised from this sale and the sale of Mt Cattlin, further strengthen the company’s cash reserves and provide us with the financial flexibility to continue work at the Misima and Livingstone gold projects,” Kingstone MD Andrew Corbett said.

Advertisement

Drilling at Misima remains ongoing, and the first two holes have been sent for assaying.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.597 1.099s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close