Kingsgate to retain current management

Australia-listed Thai gold miner Kingsgate Consolidated said in a statement on Tuesday that shareholders had voted to retain its current management, led by long serving chairman Ross Smyth-Kirk.

Kingsgate's biggest shareholder, Metal Tiger, had sought the vote in hopes of installing its own directors in order to change tack in efforts to persuade the Thai government to allow the company's Chatree Gold Mine in central Thailand to resume operations.

