Kin starts site development activities at Leonora

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed gold development company Kin Mining has started site activities at its 100%-owned Leonora gold project (LGP), in the North-Eastern goldfields of Western Australia.

Clearing, de-grubbing and stockpiling of topsoil within the approved processing facility boundary works have started and are been undertaken by mining services contractor SMS Innovative Mining Solutions.

Upgrading of the existing gravel access roads from the Leonora-Laverton highway to Cardinia is also under way to ensure the process plant construction materials and equipment can be reliably delivered, the company noted.

"We are now actively operating on the ground which is extremely rewarding for the team. We have come a long way in a very short period of time. Having the approvals in place and the start of site development works is a significant step towards our goal to produce gold this year," Kin Mining MD Don Harper said on Thursday.

He further enthused that it was is an exciting time for the company's staff and shareholders.