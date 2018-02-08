http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.82 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 12.11 Change: -0.05
Au 1310.66 $/oz Change: -19.64
Pt 972.00 $/oz Change: -17.51
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Gold|Contractor|Kin Mining|Mining|PROJECT|Roads|SMS|SMS Innovative Mining Solutions|Leonora-Laverton Highway|Equipment|Services|Services Contractor|Solutions|Don Harper|Kin Mining|Western Australia
Construction|Gold|Contractor|Mining|PROJECT|Roads|SMS|||Equipment|Services|Solutions||
construction|gold|contractor|kin-mining-company|mining|project|roads|sms|sms-innovative-mining-solutions|leonora-laverton-highway|equipment|services|services-contractor|solutions|don-harper|kin-mining|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Kin starts site development activities at Leonora

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Kin starts site development activities at Leonora

8th February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed gold development company Kin Mining has started site activities at its 100%-owned Leonora gold project (LGP), in the North-Eastern goldfields of Western Australia.

Clearing, de-grubbing and stockpiling of topsoil within the approved processing facility boundary works have started and are been undertaken by mining services contractor SMS Innovative Mining Solutions.

Advertisement

Upgrading of the existing gravel access roads from the Leonora-Laverton highway to Cardinia is also under way to ensure the process plant construction materials and equipment can be reliably delivered, the company noted.

"We are now actively operating on the ground which is extremely rewarding for the team. We have come a long way in a very short period of time. Having the approvals in place and the start of site development works is a significant step towards our goal to produce gold this year," Kin Mining MD Don Harper said on Thursday.

Advertisement

He further enthused that it was is an exciting time for the company's staff and shareholders.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.286 1.074s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close