Kidman looking to sell its metal rights in WA

2nd April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Kidman Resources is looking for buyers for the gold and base metals rights at its Mt Holland project, in Western Australia.

The company earlier this year launched a strategic review of the gold and base metal rights at the Mt Holland project, which determined that Kidman could monetize its base metal and gold rights at the project while focusing on its core lithium assets.

Kidman is now seeking proposals from third parties to maximise the value of the gold and base metal assets.

The tenement package includes the Bounty goldfields, which historically produced more than 1.2-million ounces of gold from two underground operations and more than ten openpit mines.

Kidman acquired the project in 2015 and conducted limited exploration activities prior to discovering the Earl Grey lithium deposit.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

